Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Puts up 18 points, 17 boards, four blocks in finale

Jordan tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 36 minutes in a 115-95 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Jordan might have had a somewhat slow start to the season, but he was one of the league's top centers over the final month of the campaign, turning in double-doubles in all but three of his final 16 games while averaging 14.6 points, 14.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest. He'll now have a couple days to rest up before the Clippers' first-round playoff series with the Jazz and a head-to-head matchup with one of the NBA's other elite defensive big men in Rudy Gobert. In his previous four outings against the Jazz this season, Jordan was stifled a bit offensively, as he averaged 9.0 points on 51.6 percent shooting from the field in those contests, both of which were well below his season marks.

