Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Racks up big double-double in Tuesday's win
Jordan totaled 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during a 99-91 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.
Jordan grabbed 15 rebounds for the second straight game to start the series as he picked up another double-double in the win, before he fouled out late in the fourth quarter. It will be interesting to see how his production would be affected if Rudy Gobert (knee) returns for the Jazz, but Jordan's numbers likely would not be affected much.
