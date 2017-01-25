Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Rips down 20 boards in Tuesday's loss

Jordan scored 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-12 FT) while adding 20 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

With Joel Embiid (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (knee) both out for Philly, the Sixers didn't have anyone who could challenge Jordan on the glass, and as a result he racked up 20 or more boards for the eighth time this season, and the fifth time in 11 January games. His streak of games with at least one block ended at 14, however.