Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Rolls to eighth consecutive double-double
Jordan registered 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-14 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of the series.
As usual, Jordan was a liability at the free-throw line, but he's been doing plenty of damage in the paint with Rudy Gobert (knee) sidelined for all but one minute of the series. Jordan has now picked up eight double-doubles in a row dating back to April 1, marking his longest such stretch of the season. He's averaging 14.5 points (on 76.2% shooting from the field), 15.0 boards, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.9 minutes per game during that span.
