Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Scores 20 points in Friday's win

Jordan registered 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in a 106-98 win over the Kings on Friday.

Jordan fell below 10 rebounds for the first time in nine games, but he made up for it by turning in one of his best scoring performances of the season on a nearly flawless mark from the field. Perhaps it was no coincidence that Jordan's efficiency picked up with Chris Paul (hamstring) returning to the lineup, and having the point guard healthy going forward should prove beneficial for the big man. Jordan's marks are down slightly across the board this season, with the exception of his free-throw percentage, where he's shooting a career-best 52.6 percent.