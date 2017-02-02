Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Snags 12 rebounds with four swats
Jordan scored six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four blocked shots, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 win against the Suns.
Jordan had his best month of the season, posting 15.8 rebounds per game in January. He has posted double-digit rebound totals in 22 of his past 25 games. While he kills rotisserie owners in the free-throw percentage category, and his scoring totals are rather erratic, he remains an outstanding play for his field-goal percentage, rebounding and blocked shot contributions.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Rips down 20 boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for double-double in Saturday loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Explodes for career-high scoring total in Thursday loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another impressive double-double in Monday win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Huge double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 20 boards Wednesday•