Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Snags 12 rebounds with four swats

Jordan scored six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four blocked shots, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 win against the Suns.

Jordan had his best month of the season, posting 15.8 rebounds per game in January. He has posted double-digit rebound totals in 22 of his past 25 games. While he kills rotisserie owners in the free-throw percentage category, and his scoring totals are rather erratic, he remains an outstanding play for his field-goal percentage, rebounding and blocked shot contributions.