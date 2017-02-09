Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Snags 15 rebounds in road win
Jordan finished with 28 points (12-14 FG, 4-9 FT) with 15 rebounds and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 119-115 win against the Knicks.
Jordan entered the game with just 38 total points (7.6 PPG) over his past five outings, but he has 12 or more boards in 12 of his past 14 outings. He is fabulous in field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocked shots for rotisserie owners, while killing them in free-throw percentage. You have to take the very good with the very bad.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Sub-par outing in Thursday loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Snags 12 rebounds with four swats•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Rips down 20 boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Goes for double-double in Saturday loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Explodes for career-high scoring total in Thursday loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another impressive double-double in Monday win•