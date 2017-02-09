Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Snags 15 rebounds in road win

Jordan finished with 28 points (12-14 FG, 4-9 FT) with 15 rebounds and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 119-115 win against the Knicks.

Jordan entered the game with just 38 total points (7.6 PPG) over his past five outings, but he has 12 or more boards in 12 of his past 14 outings. He is fabulous in field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocked shots for rotisserie owners, while killing them in free-throw percentage. You have to take the very good with the very bad.