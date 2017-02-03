Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Sub-par outing in Thursday loss

Jordan collected nine points (2-2 FG, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes.

Jordan hauled in single-digit boards for the second time in the last three games while also putting up single-digit shot attempts for the fifth straight contest. The veteran center's precipitous drop in usage has essentially coincided with Blake Griffin's return to the lineup after an extended absence due to his knee injury, as well as an overall drop in playing time. While the decline in production is concerning, past performance would seem to indicate that Jordan will bounce back to generate better numbers in the near future, particularly on the glass.