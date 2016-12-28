Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. New Orleans

Jordan said he will play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jordan was involved in a car accident Tuesday, but he emerged unscathed, save for a minor abrasion on his arm that he had a bandage covering Wednesday morning. Though the center clarified that he won't miss any action, the Clippers could still be down three starters, as Blake Griffin (knee) is out and both Chris Paul (hamstring) and J.J. Redick (hamstring) appear unlikely to play.