Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. New Orleans
Jordan said he will play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jordan was involved in a car accident Tuesday, but he emerged unscathed, save for a minor abrasion on his arm that he had a bandage covering Wednesday morning. Though the center clarified that he won't miss any action, the Clippers could still be down three starters, as Blake Griffin (knee) is out and both Chris Paul (hamstring) and J.J. Redick (hamstring) appear unlikely to play.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in season-high 25 rebounds vs. Pelicans•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Avoids injury following car accident Tuesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double in 34 minutes•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in Thursday win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in 19 boards in win•