Stone was assigned Monday to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Stone is buried on the Clippers' frontcourt depth chart and hasn't seen the floor over the last three games despite added minutes being available with Blake Griffin (knee) out for multiple weeks. For that reason, Stone will head to the D-League for the opportunity to log more in-game reps and should continue to be avoided in fantasy circles.