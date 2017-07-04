Stone is expected to join the Hawks in a larger agreement that will send Paul Millsap to the Nuggets and Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Stone might actually be ending up in a better situation -- at least in regard to him seeing more playing time -- since the Hawks have made it clear they're diving into a rebuilding period where they'll be able to devote more minutes to young talent. That said, the 20-year-old only has 24 total minutes of NBA action under his belt, so there's no guarantee he'll be able to produce when given the minutes.

