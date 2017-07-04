Clippers' Diamond Stone: Likely heading to Atlanta
Stone is expected to join the Hawks in a larger agreement that will send Paul Millsap to the Nuggets and Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Stone might actually be ending up in a better situation -- at least in regard to him seeing more playing time -- since the Hawks have made it clear they're diving into a rebuilding period where they'll be able to devote more minutes to young talent. That said, the 20-year-old only has 24 total minutes of NBA action under his belt, so there's no guarantee he'll be able to produce when given the minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Ruled out for Game 5•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Out for Game 4 Sunday•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Out Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Mavs•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Out Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Ruled out Saturday vs. 76ers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...