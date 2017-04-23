Stone (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Jazz.

Stone continues to work back from a bone bruise in his left knee and with the Clippers unlikely to use Stone as a part of their regular rotation during the playoffs, there's no real reason to bring the rookie big man back into the fold. He'll remain sidelined yet again Sunday and is unlikely to be available at any point during the first round of the playoffs. That said, look for his status to be updated again ahead of Tuesday's Game 5.