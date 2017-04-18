Stone (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Jazz.

Stone hasn't seen the court since mid-February and continues to deal with a bone bruise to his left knee. If he's cleared at any point in the playoffs, Stone won't likely see minutes in a competitive game, as the Clippers have shrunk their regular rotation and the rookie big man wasn't a fixture even before the injury. That said, his next opportunity to at least be active will be Friday's Game 3.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories