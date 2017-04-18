Stone (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Jazz.

Stone hasn't seen the court since mid-February and continues to deal with a bone bruise to his left knee. If he's cleared at any point in the playoffs, Stone won't likely see minutes in a competitive game, as the Clippers have shrunk their regular rotation and the rookie big man wasn't a fixture even before the injury. That said, his next opportunity to at least be active will be Friday's Game 3.