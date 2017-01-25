Stone was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Stone has played in 10 games with the Stars so far this season, posting averages of 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game. He's been recalled to the Clippers ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors, but could find playing time hard to come by in a competitive contest. Stone has played in just four games with the big club, logging a total of 16 minutes so far during his rookie season.