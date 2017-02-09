Stone was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Stone had a strong showing with the Stars on Monday, posting 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block over 20 minutes. However, he's seen action in just five games for the Clippers this season, so despite being recalled to the big club, Stone likely won't see the floor if the game remains competitive. Stone is a bit buried on the depth chart and probably needs a few injuries to occur higher up before he's given a chance to see a bigger role.