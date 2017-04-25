Stone (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Jazz.

Stone has been out since mid-February with a bone bruise in his left knee and he's highly unlikely to return to the lineup at any point during the playoffs. That said, he hasn't officially been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, so look for Stone's status to continue to be updated on a game-to-game basis. Even if cleared, he'd just be an emergency depth option off the bench.