Clippers' Diamond Stone: Ruled out for Game 5
Stone (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Jazz.
Stone has been out since mid-February with a bone bruise in his left knee and he's highly unlikely to return to the lineup at any point during the playoffs. That said, he hasn't officially been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, so look for Stone's status to continue to be updated on a game-to-game basis. Even if cleared, he'd just be an emergency depth option off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Out for Game 4 Sunday•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Out Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Mavs•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Out Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Ruled out Saturday vs. 76ers•
-
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Listed as out Friday vs. Bucks•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...