Clippers' Diamond Stone: Sent back down to D-League on Monday
Stone was sent back down to the D-League on Monday, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.
Stone played just five minutes in his return stint to the NBA during a blowout loss to the Warriors on Saturday. He'll be sent back down to the Salt Lake City Stars, where he is averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game.
