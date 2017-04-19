Clippers' J.J. Redick: Another quiet outing in Game 2

Redick contributed four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during a 99-91 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

Redick scored in single digits for the second consecutive game as he didn't get many offensive opportunities with just seven field goal attempts. He only has one made three-pointer through the first two games of the series after he averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game during the regular season. These types of performances are outside the norm, so expect him to bounce back in the rest of the series.