Clippers' J.J. Redick: Erupts for 26 points in Game 5

Redick tallied 26 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 96-92 loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the series.

After shooting just 34.5 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range over the first four games of the series, Redick finally had the breakout game the Clippers had been waiting on. Redick was a central figure in the Clippers' fourth-quarter comeback that ultimately fell short, spearheading an 11-0 run that included five consecutive free throws from the sharpshooter. The 32-year-old should continue to enjoy extensive minutes in Friday's Game 6 with the Jazz needing all the offensive firepower they can get with Blake Griffin (toe) shut down for the rest of the postseason.