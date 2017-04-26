Clippers' J.J. Redick: Erupts for 26 points in Game 5
Redick tallied 26 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 96-92 loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the series.
After shooting just 34.5 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range over the first four games of the series, Redick finally had the breakout game the Clippers had been waiting on. Redick was a central figure in the Clippers' fourth-quarter comeback that ultimately fell short, spearheading an 11-0 run that included five consecutive free throws from the sharpshooter. The 32-year-old should continue to enjoy extensive minutes in Friday's Game 6 with the Jazz needing all the offensive firepower they can get with Blake Griffin (toe) shut down for the rest of the postseason.
More News
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Another quiet outing in Game 2•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Sets new franchise record with 201 three-pointers•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Pours in 14 in Thursday win•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores season-high 31 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Will play Wednesday vs. Wizards•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...