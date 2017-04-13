Clippers' J.J. Redick: Sets new franchise record with 201 three-pointers

Redick registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in a 115-95 win over the Kings.

Redick's third three-pointer of the evening gave him 201 for the season, besting the franchise record of 200 treys that he established in 2015-16. Despite the improvement in total three-pointers, Redick's percentage from distance fell more than five points from the season prior, but his 42.9 percent mark was still good for sixth in the NBA among qualifying players. The Clippers will look for him to continue to provide a regular impact from behind the arc in their first-round playoff matchup with the Jazz, which kicks off Saturday.