Clippers' J.J. Redick: Sets new franchise record with 201 three-pointers
Redick registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in a 115-95 win over the Kings.
Redick's third three-pointer of the evening gave him 201 for the season, besting the franchise record of 200 treys that he established in 2015-16. Despite the improvement in total three-pointers, Redick's percentage from distance fell more than five points from the season prior, but his 42.9 percent mark was still good for sixth in the NBA among qualifying players. The Clippers will look for him to continue to provide a regular impact from behind the arc in their first-round playoff matchup with the Jazz, which kicks off Saturday.
More News
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Pours in 14 in Thursday win•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores season-high 31 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Will play Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out Sunday vs. Kings•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...