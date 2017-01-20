Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Full stat line off bench Thursday

Crawford posted seven points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block over 25 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Crawford saw another solid allotment of playing time, but endured one of his poorer shooting nights of the season. However, his paltry 21.4 percent success rate from the field Thursday was actually an improvement over the previous two games, during which the veteran guard had gone a combined 1-for-14 from the field. Crawford has actually gone cold an alarming amount lately, as he'd also been at 30 percent or lower from the field in five of the previous seven contests as well. The 17-year veteran certainly has a considerable track record of much better play to fall back on, so despite the forgettable stretch, he figures to be back on track sooner rather than later.