Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench with 21 points Thursday

Crawford managed 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

The veteran guard's point total led the Clippers' second unit, as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second time in the last four games. Crawford has upped his production over the last five games, managing double-digit point totals in four of those contests and shooting 54.2 percent (13-for-24) from three-point range. Although he can certainly be a streaky shooter, Crawford remains one of the more viable bench options in the league, particularly while Chris Paul (thumb) remains sidelined.

