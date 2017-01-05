Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Leads Clippers bench with 22 points

Crawford produced 22 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block across 27 minutes during a 115-106 win over Memphis on Wednesday.

Crawford had his second strong game in a row as he led the bench in scoring and was the only player other than Austin Rivers to eclipse the 20-point mark. He has also been a decent distributor lately as he's averaging 4.5 assists per game over the last six. Crawford will continue to see an increase in minutes and opportunities if Chris Paul (hamstring) is forced to miss more time.