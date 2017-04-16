Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Logs bench-leading minutes total in Game 1

Crawford compiled eight points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

Crawford and Mareese Speights co-led the second unit in scoring, but the veteran guard was largely inefficient overall. He shot just 33.3 percent overall while coming up empty from behind the arc, and was also the primary defender on Joe Johnson when the latter drained his game-winning shot. Despite a generally pedestrian effort, Crawford, who averaged a career-high 17.3 points in the postseason a year ago, will be counted on to serve as an important source of offensive production off the second unit during the remainder of the series.