Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Moves back to bench Wednesday

Crawford will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Chris Paul (hamstring) is making his much-anticipated return to the starting lineup, but J.J. Redick (hamstring) is still out, so the Clippers will start Austin Rivers next to Paul in the backcourt. Crawford will likely see a slight decrease in minutes by moving the bench, but considering Redick is out of the lineup, he should still see a fairly prominent role in the backcourt rotation.