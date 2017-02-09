Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Posts 20 points off bench Wednesday
Crawford finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with three rebounds, two assists and a steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 win against the Knicks.
Crawford is enjoying his best month of the season so far, averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in five games in February. He is playing a much bigger role with Chris Paul (thumb) sidelined, and the veteran remains a solid play in fantasy leagues of 12 or more teams until Paul is ready to return.
More News
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Puts up 23 off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench with 21 points Thursday•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 27 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Full stat line off bench Thursday•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Leads Clippers bench with 22 points•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores 18 in win•