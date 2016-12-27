Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Pours in 24 points, adds six assists in spot start

Crawford started at shooting guard and provided 24 points (11-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in a 106-102 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

With J.J. Redick (hamstring) and Chris Paul (hamstring) both sidelined, the Clippers leaned heavily on Crawford and Austin Rivers (19 minutes) for offense out of the backcourt, with the two finishing first and second, respectively, in scoring for the team. Monday marked Redick's first absence, but Crawford has been killing it with Paul sidelined the past three contests, averaging 24.0 points (on 50% shooting), 5.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.3 minutes per game. If either Paul or Redick or both remain sidelined Wednesday against the Pelicans, Crawford would again be in line for 30-plus minutes and would make for an attractive DFS target.