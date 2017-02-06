Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Puts up 23 off bench Sunday

Crawford scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists, three steals and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Celtics.

The Clippers are just 2-6 since Chris Paul (thumb) went down, but Crawford has done his best to pick up some of the slack, averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.6 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch. The 36-year-old might be worth rostering until Paul returns if he can continue performing at that level.