Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores 18 in win

Crawford put up 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a block Monday night over 31 minutes in a 109-98 win over Phoenix.

With both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin out, Crawford decided to let it fly. He finished with the most field goal attempts for his team, but made them count with a variety of timely floaters and pull-up midrange jumpers. Expect his production to fall back to Earth when the Clippers' stars return.