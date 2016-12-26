Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores 22 points in Sunday's loss

Crawford cooked up 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with three assists, one steal, and four turnovers in 31 minutes during the Clippers' 111-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Crawford has scored 48 points combined while Chris Paul (hamstring) sat out the last two tilts. With Paul slated to miss the next two games as well, Crawford will likely continue to see a boost in minutes and usage, and he could be worth a look in daily leagues against the Nuggets and Pelicans, both of whom are in the lower half of the league in defensive rating.