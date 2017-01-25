Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 27 in Tuesday's loss

Crawford scored 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists, a rebound and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

The 27 points were a season high for Crawford, as were the six three-pointers. In fact, he'd gone just 5-for-29 (17.2 percent) from downtown in the entire month of January heading into Tuesday's game. With Chris Paul (thumb) sidelined, the Clippers could certainly use more production from Crawford, but the 36-year-old may not have too many nights like this one left in him.