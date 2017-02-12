Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores team-high 22 in Saturday's win

Crawford scored 22 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding two assists and a rebound in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 107-102 win over the Hornets.

He's been on fire from beyond the arc lately, hitting 18 of 35 (51.4 percent) of his three-point attempts over the last five games, while averaging 20.0 points, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game over that stretch to go along with his sharpshooting. Crawford's having his best run of the season at the moment, so especially in roto formats where you need to boost your performance in three-pointers, he's worth adding to your active roster.