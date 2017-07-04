Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Seems to be headed for Atlanta
Crawford is expected to join the Hawks in a larger agreement that will send Paul Millsap to the Nuggets and Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
At 37 years old, Crawford won't likely want to be part of the rebuilding process in Atlanta, so he'll be a buyout candidate and will presumably look to latch onto a contender before the season begins. Assuming he does join a contender, it would be hard to imagine him reaching the 26.3 minutes he averaged per game last season with the Clippers.
