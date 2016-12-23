Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Supplies 11 points off bench Thursday

Crawford supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, two steals and a block over 28 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 win over the Spurs.

The ageless veteran posted double digits in the scoring column for the first time in five games, while coming within the 30-minute mark in playing time for the second time in the last three contests. Crawford could see similar run Friday against the Mavs if Chris Paul's hamstring injury keeps him sidelined for the contest.