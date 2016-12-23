Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Supplies 11 points off bench Thursday
Crawford supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, two steals and a block over 28 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 win over the Spurs.
The ageless veteran posted double digits in the scoring column for the first time in five games, while coming within the 30-minute mark in playing time for the second time in the last three contests. Crawford could see similar run Friday against the Mavs if Chris Paul's hamstring injury keeps him sidelined for the contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench with 14 points Monday•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores 21 points in extended minutes•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores 14 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores 17 points off bench in Monday's blowout win•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Provides 15 points, four steals in win•
-
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Leads reserves despite sluggish shooting Monday•