Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Unloads for 25 points in Game 4
Crawford tallied 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of the series.
With Blake Griffin (toe) having been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason, the Clippers were in need of one of their secondary offensive options to step up in Game 4, and Crawford ended up being the main beneficiary of the extra shots that were available. He finished second on the team in scoring behind Chris Paul, with the 25 points marking Crawford's most since March 25, which also came in a game against the Jazz. Crawford's efficiency likely won't be nearly this strong over the remainder of the series, but he should at least continue to see ample volume on the offensive end now that Griffin is out.
