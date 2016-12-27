Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Will start Monday

Crawford will be in the starting lineup Monday against the Nuggets.

Regular starter J.J. Redick will sit out of the contest due to a sore hamstring, leaving the reigning Sixth Man of the Year to take over as starter. Expect Raymond Felton to see an expanded role off the bench as well.

