Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Will start Monday
Crawford will be in the starting lineup Monday against the Nuggets.
Regular starter J.J. Redick will sit out of the contest due to a sore hamstring, leaving the reigning Sixth Man of the Year to take over as starter. Expect Raymond Felton to see an expanded role off the bench as well.
