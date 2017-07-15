Play

Wilson signed a two-way deal with the Clippers on Saturday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wilson has performed well for the Clippers during summer league, averaging 10.8 points (on 78.6 percent shooting), 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 16.4 minutes per game. He most recently played with Manital Torino of Italy.

