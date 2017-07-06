Clippers' Jawun Evans: Officially dealt to Clippers
Evans has officially been traded to the Clippers, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Evans was drafted by the 76ers with the 39th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but was sent to the Clippers shortly thereafter. That trade has now been made official, so the 6-foot-1 point guard will officially make his way to Los Angeles. Considering Evans is both a solid ball-handler and demonstrated an impressive ability to get his teammates involved (6.4 assists) during his senior campaign at Oklahoma State, there's a decent chance he makes the Clippers' final roster. However, with the likes of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers slated to dominate the minutes in the backcourt, Evans could find playing time hard to come by during his rookie campaign.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...