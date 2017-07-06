Evans has officially been traded to the Clippers, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Evans was drafted by the 76ers with the 39th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but was sent to the Clippers shortly thereafter. That trade has now been made official, so the 6-foot-1 point guard will officially make his way to Los Angeles. Considering Evans is both a solid ball-handler and demonstrated an impressive ability to get his teammates involved (6.4 assists) during his senior campaign at Oklahoma State, there's a decent chance he makes the Clippers' final roster. However, with the likes of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers slated to dominate the minutes in the backcourt, Evans could find playing time hard to come by during his rookie campaign.