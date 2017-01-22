Clippers' J.J. Redick: Bounces back with 14 points Saturday

Redick supplied 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and two steals over 26 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 loss to the Nuggets.

Redick had struggled through a 36.4 percent-shooting night on Thursday versus the T-Wolves, so Saturday represented a bounce-back of sorts for the veteran sharpshooter. The 11-year pro has double-digit point totals in all but one of the Clippers' nine January contests, and figures to continue seeing a bit of extra involvement on offense while backcourt mate Chris Paul (thumb) remains sidelined over the next few weeks.