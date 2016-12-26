Clippers' J.J. Redick: Exits with sore hamstring

Redick left Sunday's loss to the Lakers in the second half with a sore hamstring, the Orange County Register reports. Redick could miss a game or two as a precaution, head coach Doc Rivers told Arash Markazi of ESPN.

Redick had scored 22 points in 26 minutes before departing. Rivers announced Chris Paul would sit two games to rest his sore hamstring, so the team could take the same cautious approach with Redick.