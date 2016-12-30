Clippers' J.J. Redick: Expected to play Friday vs. Rockets

Coach Doc Rivers indicated that Redick (hamstring) is likely to play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

The Clippers are unlikely to have Chris Paul (hamstring) available after he experienced some fatigue following his return to the lineup in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans, but the team should at least have one of its normal backcourt starters on hand, as Redick looks poised to return from a two-game absence. Redick's return will likely result in Austin Rivers shifting over to point guard to start in place of Paul, and while his minutes should remain stable, Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton are more likely to lose out on playing time. The Clippers haven't indicated that Redick will face any restrictions if he does indeed play Friday, but more information on that front should come about closer to the 8:00 p.m. ET tip time.