Clippers' J.J. Redick: Goes off for 27 points in 26 minutes Tuesday

Redick supplied 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in a 119-102 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Clippers will be in need of more production from some of their supporting cast with Blake Griffin (knee) set to miss the next four-to-six weeks, and Redick stepped up the most in the first game of Griffin's absence. With the Clippers holding a commanding 23-point lead entering the fourth quarter, Redick and most of the team's other starters saw reduced workloads, but that didn't get in the way of him turning in a team-high scoring total. The seven treys also matched a season high for Redick, who has drilled 44.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc on the season.