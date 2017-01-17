Clippers' J.J. Redick: Leads starting five with 20 points Monday

Redick amassed 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, a rebound and two steals over 27 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.

Redick upped his aggression on offense with Chris Paul exiting early with a sprained thumb, taking double-digit three-point attempts for the first time since Dec. 4 against the Pacers. The veteran guard has had the hot hand from behind the arc since the calendar flipped to 2017, tallying a 42.9 percent success rate over the last seven games. He also has 20-point efforts in three of his last four, and with Paul potentially set to miss Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Redick could take on an increased role in the offense in that contest as well.