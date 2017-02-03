Clippers' J.J. Redick: Pitches in with 17 points Thursday

Redick supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

Redick hasn't really seen an uptick in production despite Chris Paul's extended absence with a thumb injury, as backcourt mate Austin Rivers has picked up his share of the slack. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 16.5 points (on 42.3 percent shooting), 2.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over the last six games, numbers that are more or less in line with his usual outputs.