Clippers' J.J. Redick: Posts 11 points in Thursday win

Redick totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two steals over 21 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 victory over the Spurs.

Redick was spectacular on Tuesday against the Nuggets (27 points in 26 minutes), but took a significant step down in Thursday's win. All of Redick's baskets came from beyond the arc, but his playing time equaled his lowest of the season, as Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford all received over 20 minutes. Despite the modest output Thursday, Redick always brings solid scoring upside if he gets the hot hand, and should see an uptick in usage overall during Blake Griffin's (knee) absence.