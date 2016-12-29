Clippers' J.J. Redick: Questionable for Friday

Redick (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Redick has missed the last two games with a sore left hamstring and with the Clippers heading into a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if they opted to keep him sidelined yet again Friday to avoid a heavy workload fresh off an injury. That said, he's listed as questionable at this point in time and should continue to receive treatment over the next 24 hours with the hope of being cleared. The Clippers started Austin Rivers next to Chris Paul in the backcourt Wednesday and would likely do so again if Redick is ultimately held out.