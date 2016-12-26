Clippers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Monday vs. Nuggets

Redick (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play Monday against the Nuggets, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Redick exited Sunday's loss against the Lakers early in the second half due to a sore hamstring, and with the Clippers labeling the shooting guard as day-to-day afterwards, it was widely anticipated that he'd sit out during the second half of the back-to-back set. That could still end up being the case, but it appears the Clippers will check back in on Redick's condition closer to Monday's 10:30 p.m. ET tip time before making a ruling on his status. In addition to Redick, the Clippers are missing Blake Griffin (knee) and Chris Paul (hamstring) -- who is listed as questionable but already ruled out, per coach Doc Rivers -- so the team could be forced to turn to Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton more heavily for offensive production.