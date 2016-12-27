Clippers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pels

Redick (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A sore right hamstring kept Redick on the sideline Monday against the Nuggets, and it appears the Clippers will wait until shootaround Wednesday to reevaluate the shooting guard. If he misses a second straight contest, Jamal Crawford would be in position to make another start. Crawford started and scored 24 points in 36 minutes Monday.