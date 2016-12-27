Clippers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pels
Redick (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A sore right hamstring kept Redick on the sideline Monday against the Nuggets, and it appears the Clippers will wait until shootaround Wednesday to reevaluate the shooting guard. If he misses a second straight contest, Jamal Crawford would be in position to make another start. Crawford started and scored 24 points in 36 minutes Monday.
More News
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Exits with sore hamstring•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Posts 11 points in Thursday win•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Goes off for 27 points in 26 minutes Tuesday•
-
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Struggles from field Wednesday•