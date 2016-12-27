Clippers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pels

Redick (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A sore right hamstring kept Redick on the sideline Monday against the Nuggets, and it appears the Clippers will wait until shootaround Wednesday to reevaluate the shooting guard. If he misses a second straight contest, Jamal Crawford would be in position to make another start. Crawford started and scored 24 points in 36 minutes Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola