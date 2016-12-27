Clippers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out Monday vs. Nuggets

Redick (hamstring) will sit out Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Redick is dealing with a sore hamstring injury and will sit out Monday, after departing early from Sunday's loss to the Lakers during the second half. Redick's injury isn't expected to be all too serious, so there's a chance he's back in time for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. That said, the Clippers are also without Chris Paul (hamstring), so guys like Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton should see big minutes in the backcourt Monday.