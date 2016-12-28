Clippers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Redick (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Redick was ruled doubtful earlier in the day by coach Doc Rivers, so this latest report doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll sit out a second straight contest, which could mean added minutes for guys Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton. The Clippers will, however, get Chris Paul (hamstring) back from his injury Wednesday, which should provide some much-needed help in the backcourt. Redick's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Rockets.